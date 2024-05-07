Nifty FMCG shines on D-Street over upbeat earnings, settles 2% higher despite all-round selloff; HUL, Marico top gainers
Nifty FMCG index: Consumer stocks rose 2.02 per cent on upbeat corporate earnings. Top gainer Marico closed 10 per cent higher in its best session in about 15 years
The Nifty FMCG index settles 2.02 per cent higher after marking its biggest single-day gain in nearly two years on upbeat corporate earnings despite an all-round selloff in larger markets on Tuesday, May 7. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG giants) including Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Marico, Britannia Industries, Nestle India, and ITC logged impressive gains in the range of 5-10 per cent during today's session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started