Nifty FMCG is surging. Here are 3 stocks to add to your watchlist

The stock market is buzzing with excitement as the Nifty and Sensex scale new heights, but the real showstopper is the Nifty FMCG Index. Quietly leading the rally, the FMCG sector has breached key levels, signalling a powerful breakout that demands attention. With essential household names and consumer staples at its core, the FMCG sector is not just a defensive play, it is emerging as a strong growth driver.