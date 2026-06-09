Is the stock market close to a bottom? Blip in global AI play along with bearish bets suggest so

With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bearish bets on Nifty futures hovering near record highs, veteran market analysts believe Indian equities could be approaching a bottom, pointing to a similar setup seen earlier this year.
With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bearish bets on Nifty futures hovering near record highs, veteran market analysts believe Indian equities could be approaching a bottom, pointing to a similar setup seen earlier this year.
FPIs increased their cumulative shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 277,164 contracts on Monday, just 1,853 contracts below the record bearish positioning of 279,467 contracts seen on 27 March, according to analytics firm IndiaCharts, citing NSE data.
FPIs increased their cumulative shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 277,164 contracts on Monday, just 1,853 contracts below the record bearish positioning of 279,467 contracts seen on 27 March, according to analytics firm IndiaCharts, citing NSE data.
These contracts largely serve as protection against declines in FPI cash portfolios amid global macroeconomic headwinds including the West Asia war, tepid earnings growth, and until recently, the AI trade that drew capital away from emerging markets such as India and into the US and Taiwan.
However, the backdrop may be shifting.
Global rotation
The US 10-year bond yield has climbed from 3.96% at the end of February, when the conflict began, to 4.54% on Friday, according to Investing.com.
The recent move above 4.5% has begun weighing on overly valued technology stocks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day decline on Friday, falling 4.18% after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report fuelled expectations of an interest rate hike at a Fed committee meeting later this month. The committee has kept the Fed Funds Rate unchanged for six months.
Taking cues from the tech selloff, South Korea's Kospi extended Friday's 5.5% rout with an additional 8.29% fall on Monday. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 3.5% on Monday after declining 1.3% on Friday.
The weakness in technology-heavy markets has led analysts to anticipate a rotation of funds into relatively attractive Indian large-cap stocks, particularly if a peace deal emerges in West Asia.
Short-covering trigger
Such a shift could force FPIs to cover their short positions in Indian index futures, potentially triggering a sharp rebound in a market that has fallen 12% from its record high of 26,373.2 on 5 January to Monday's close of 23,123.
To be sure, the Nifty outperformed several major Asian benchmarks on Monday. While the Kospi and Taiex suffered steep declines, the Nifty fell just 1.04%. It had also declined only 0.2% on Friday.
As India was largely viewed as an anti-AI trade, it has held up better than technology-heavy markets.
"There is a possibility that some churn from tech stocks could see funds being diverted to Indian large caps, if interest rates keep rising in the US," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
This, he said, could result in short-covering by FPIs and trigger an immediate 300-point rally in the Nifty. If a peace deal is reached this month, the rally could be larger, he added.
His near-term range for the market is 300 points either side of Monday's close of 23,123.
March parallel
Analysts point to April as evidence of how quickly sentiment can reverse.
The Nifty rose 7.5% during the month to close at 23,997.55, its strongest monthly gain in 28 months, after FPIs reduced their net short positions from a record 279,467 contracts on 27 March to 184,476 contracts by the end of April.
"In the past too, markets tended to bottom out on a sliver of positive news when FPI short readings on index futures went to extreme levels," agreed Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts.
"That positive news for now seems to be a correction in AI stocks," added Srivastava.
Asked about the potential range if markets are indeed bottoming out, Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (derivatives & technical research) at Axis Securities, pegged it at 23,000-23,800 in the short term.
With FPI shorts once again near record highs, analysts believe markets may be nearing another turning point.
The cumulative FPI long-short ratio stood at 7.58 on Monday, compared with 15.4 on 27 March, indicating even more extreme bearish positioning.
To be sure, FPIs have sold a record $31.24 billion worth of Indian equities in the cash market this calendar year, contributing to the 12% decline from January highs.
Taken together with their large net short futures positions, FPIs appear heavily oversold and due for a reversal, Palviya said.