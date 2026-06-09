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Is the stock market close to a bottom? Blip in global AI play along with bearish bets suggest so

Ram Sahgal
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 07:55 AM IST
With FPIs’ short positions at near-record levels, a shift in market sentiment could trigger a significant rebound.
With FPIs’ short positions at near-record levels, a shift in market sentiment could trigger a significant rebound.
Summary

Analysts see signs of a market bottom as FPI long-short ratio falls to a deeply oversold 7.58%, with bearish futures positions hovering near record highs seen in March. A global anti-AI trade for now and possible peace prospects in West Asia could be the silver linings for India.

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With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bearish bets on Nifty futures hovering near record highs, veteran market analysts believe Indian equities could be approaching a bottom, pointing to a similar setup seen earlier this year.

With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bearish bets on Nifty futures hovering near record highs, veteran market analysts believe Indian equities could be approaching a bottom, pointing to a similar setup seen earlier this year.

FPIs increased their cumulative shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 277,164 contracts on Monday, just 1,853 contracts below the record bearish positioning of 279,467 contracts seen on 27 March, according to analytics firm IndiaCharts, citing NSE data.

FPIs increased their cumulative shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 277,164 contracts on Monday, just 1,853 contracts below the record bearish positioning of 279,467 contracts seen on 27 March, according to analytics firm IndiaCharts, citing NSE data.

These contracts largely serve as protection against declines in FPI cash portfolios amid global macroeconomic headwinds including the West Asia war, tepid earnings growth, and until recently, the AI trade that drew capital away from emerging markets such as India and into the US and Taiwan.

However, the backdrop may be shifting.

Also Read | Why India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

Global rotation

The US 10-year bond yield has climbed from 3.96% at the end of February, when the conflict began, to 4.54% on Friday, according to Investing.com.

The recent move above 4.5% has begun weighing on overly valued technology stocks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day decline on Friday, falling 4.18% after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report fuelled expectations of an interest rate hike at a Fed committee meeting later this month. The committee has kept the Fed Funds Rate unchanged for six months.

Also Read | Trump pushes back against Fed rate-hike bets following strong US jobs report

Taking cues from the tech selloff, South Korea's Kospi extended Friday's 5.5% rout with an additional 8.29% fall on Monday. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 3.5% on Monday after declining 1.3% on Friday.

The weakness in technology-heavy markets has led analysts to anticipate a rotation of funds into relatively attractive Indian large-cap stocks, particularly if a peace deal emerges in West Asia.

Short-covering trigger

Such a shift could force FPIs to cover their short positions in Indian index futures, potentially triggering a sharp rebound in a market that has fallen 12% from its record high of 26,373.2 on 5 January to Monday's close of 23,123.

To be sure, the Nifty outperformed several major Asian benchmarks on Monday. While the Kospi and Taiex suffered steep declines, the Nifty fell just 1.04%. It had also declined only 0.2% on Friday.

As India was largely viewed as an anti-AI trade, it has held up better than technology-heavy markets.

"There is a possibility that some churn from tech stocks could see funds being diverted to Indian large caps, if interest rates keep rising in the US," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

This, he said, could result in short-covering by FPIs and trigger an immediate 300-point rally in the Nifty. If a peace deal is reached this month, the rally could be larger, he added.

His near-term range for the market is 300 points either side of Monday's close of 23,123.

March parallel

Analysts point to April as evidence of how quickly sentiment can reverse.

The Nifty rose 7.5% during the month to close at 23,997.55, its strongest monthly gain in 28 months, after FPIs reduced their net short positions from a record 279,467 contracts on 27 March to 184,476 contracts by the end of April.

"In the past too, markets tended to bottom out on a sliver of positive news when FPI short readings on index futures went to extreme levels," agreed Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts.

"That positive news for now seems to be a correction in AI stocks," added Srivastava.

Asked about the potential range if markets are indeed bottoming out, Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (derivatives & technical research) at Axis Securities, pegged it at 23,000-23,800 in the short term.

Also Read | India's earnings growth could disappoint in FY27—yet again

With FPI shorts once again near record highs, analysts believe markets may be nearing another turning point.

The cumulative FPI long-short ratio stood at 7.58 on Monday, compared with 15.4 on 27 March, indicating even more extreme bearish positioning.

To be sure, FPIs have sold a record $31.24 billion worth of Indian equities in the cash market this calendar year, contributing to the 12% decline from January highs.

Taken together with their large net short futures positions, FPIs appear heavily oversold and due for a reversal, Palviya said.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsIs the stock market close to a bottom? Blip in global AI play along with bearish bets suggest so

Is the stock market close to a bottom? Blip in global AI play along with bearish bets suggest so

Ram Sahgal
3 min read9 Jun 2026, 07:55 AM IST
With FPIs’ short positions at near-record levels, a shift in market sentiment could trigger a significant rebound.
With FPIs’ short positions at near-record levels, a shift in market sentiment could trigger a significant rebound.
Summary

Analysts see signs of a market bottom as FPI long-short ratio falls to a deeply oversold 7.58%, with bearish futures positions hovering near record highs seen in March. A global anti-AI trade for now and possible peace prospects in West Asia could be the silver linings for India.

Gift this article

With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bearish bets on Nifty futures hovering near record highs, veteran market analysts believe Indian equities could be approaching a bottom, pointing to a similar setup seen earlier this year.

With foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bearish bets on Nifty futures hovering near record highs, veteran market analysts believe Indian equities could be approaching a bottom, pointing to a similar setup seen earlier this year.

FPIs increased their cumulative shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 277,164 contracts on Monday, just 1,853 contracts below the record bearish positioning of 279,467 contracts seen on 27 March, according to analytics firm IndiaCharts, citing NSE data.

FPIs increased their cumulative shorts on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures to 277,164 contracts on Monday, just 1,853 contracts below the record bearish positioning of 279,467 contracts seen on 27 March, according to analytics firm IndiaCharts, citing NSE data.

These contracts largely serve as protection against declines in FPI cash portfolios amid global macroeconomic headwinds including the West Asia war, tepid earnings growth, and until recently, the AI trade that drew capital away from emerging markets such as India and into the US and Taiwan.

However, the backdrop may be shifting.

Also Read | Why India Inc's rising profit share in GDP will be tough to sustain in FY27

Global rotation

The US 10-year bond yield has climbed from 3.96% at the end of February, when the conflict began, to 4.54% on Friday, according to Investing.com.

The recent move above 4.5% has begun weighing on overly valued technology stocks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day decline on Friday, falling 4.18% after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report fuelled expectations of an interest rate hike at a Fed committee meeting later this month. The committee has kept the Fed Funds Rate unchanged for six months.

Also Read | Trump pushes back against Fed rate-hike bets following strong US jobs report

Taking cues from the tech selloff, South Korea's Kospi extended Friday's 5.5% rout with an additional 8.29% fall on Monday. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 3.5% on Monday after declining 1.3% on Friday.

The weakness in technology-heavy markets has led analysts to anticipate a rotation of funds into relatively attractive Indian large-cap stocks, particularly if a peace deal emerges in West Asia.

Short-covering trigger

Such a shift could force FPIs to cover their short positions in Indian index futures, potentially triggering a sharp rebound in a market that has fallen 12% from its record high of 26,373.2 on 5 January to Monday's close of 23,123.

To be sure, the Nifty outperformed several major Asian benchmarks on Monday. While the Kospi and Taiex suffered steep declines, the Nifty fell just 1.04%. It had also declined only 0.2% on Friday.

As India was largely viewed as an anti-AI trade, it has held up better than technology-heavy markets.

"There is a possibility that some churn from tech stocks could see funds being diverted to Indian large caps, if interest rates keep rising in the US," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

This, he said, could result in short-covering by FPIs and trigger an immediate 300-point rally in the Nifty. If a peace deal is reached this month, the rally could be larger, he added.

His near-term range for the market is 300 points either side of Monday's close of 23,123.

March parallel

Analysts point to April as evidence of how quickly sentiment can reverse.

The Nifty rose 7.5% during the month to close at 23,997.55, its strongest monthly gain in 28 months, after FPIs reduced their net short positions from a record 279,467 contracts on 27 March to 184,476 contracts by the end of April.

"In the past too, markets tended to bottom out on a sliver of positive news when FPI short readings on index futures went to extreme levels," agreed Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts.

"That positive news for now seems to be a correction in AI stocks," added Srivastava.

Asked about the potential range if markets are indeed bottoming out, Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (derivatives & technical research) at Axis Securities, pegged it at 23,000-23,800 in the short term.

Also Read | India's earnings growth could disappoint in FY27—yet again

With FPI shorts once again near record highs, analysts believe markets may be nearing another turning point.

The cumulative FPI long-short ratio stood at 7.58 on Monday, compared with 15.4 on 27 March, indicating even more extreme bearish positioning.

To be sure, FPIs have sold a record $31.24 billion worth of Indian equities in the cash market this calendar year, contributing to the 12% decline from January highs.

Taken together with their large net short futures positions, FPIs appear heavily oversold and due for a reversal, Palviya said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIs the stock market close to a bottom? Blip in global AI play along with bearish bets suggest so
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