Nifty ‘Future 50’ visualised
Equitymaster 14 min read 18 Dec 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Summary
- Which stocks from the Nifty Next 50 index could become a part of the Nifty? Find out here
When investors with deep pockets want to invest in the stock market, they usually choose stocks of large, well-established firms. This is understandable, as these stocks provide steady returns, pay good dividends, and are not likely to crash due to a change in fundamentals.
