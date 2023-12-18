Nifty ‘Future 50’ visualised

Why is this a good investing idea? Indices are not permanent groupings of stocks. The number of stocks will stay the same, but the composition of the index will change regularly. In the case of the Sensex and Nifty, stocks are removed and replaced year-round. Thus, only a core group of stocks remains as ‘regulars’ over the long-term. Unsurprisingly, these stocks are also among the biggest multibagger stocks in India.

