Nifty hits 14,000 on last trading day of 2020. Now what?

"We see markets behaving differently in first half and second half of CY21. Q3 earnings season could turn to be strong due to healthy advance tax figures and also lead to some earnings upgrades. We can expect Nifty to go anywhere between 14,000 & 15,000 range sometime in first quarter of CY21. Post budget and Q4 result season we expect markets to go into some kind of consolidation phase and witness time correction. We expect moderation in monetary policies and rising yields scenario in 2HCY21, which will lead to mean reversion of valuations towards 10/15 year averages. Based on these thesis we have used the previous 15 years peak of 19x Fw PE multiple to value the Nifty-50 to derive at our CY21 end target. We expect Nifty-50 to end CY21 somewhere around 13,500 and BSE Sensex to end at about 46,000."