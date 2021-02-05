Nifty hits 15,000-mark, bond yields see a spike

However, the central bank’s monetary policy review had little effect on the equity market, with benchmark indices witnessing record highs, riding on the budget announcements. In early trade, the Sensex hit the 51,000-mark, while the Nifty touched 15,000 for the first time ever. Both indices ended flat on Friday, but have risen over 9% since Monday. The Sensex was up 117.34 points or 0.23% closing at 50,731.63. The Nifty was up 28.60 points or 0.19% before ending the day at 14,924.25.