Mumbai: Buoyed by strong rebound in domestic macro data, Indian markets made fresh record highs on Tuesday even as global peers were reeling under concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Domestic economic indicators such as goods and services tax (GST) collection, auto sales volume, PMI and monsoon trend show a strong rebound in July which have instilled confidence about economic recovery after the second wave of covid.

The Nifty breached 16000-mark for first time on Tuesday as the 50-share index gained 245.60 points or 1.55% ending 16,130.75. The BSE Sensex gaining 872.73 points or 1.65% closed at 53,823.36. Both the benchmark indices had hit hit record highs hit previously on 16 July.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng index dipped 0.16%, mainland Chinese stocks closed lower as the Shanghai composite declined 0.47% and the Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.5%. According to reports, the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed the peak seen last summer when the nation didn’t have an authorized Covid-19 vaccine, CDC Director said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said economic data indicates strong rebound from impact of the second wave. “All major domestic data like PMI index, GST collection, corporate earnings, export data, etc favour a strong recovery. This has added euphoria in domestic market reaching new highs along with context to a drop in global risk after the accommodative monetary & fiscal policy announcements. A similar monetary policy is expected from ongoing RBI meeting," he added.

India’s manufacturing activity data released on Monday posted the strongest growth in three months in July with states easing localized pandemic restrictions. Data released by data analytics firm IHS Markit showed PMI purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to 55.3 in July from 48.1 in June.

Analysts believe that with an eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review on Friday, markets are likely to sustain the rally.

According to Amar Ambani, Senior President & Research Head, Yes Securities with accommodative financial conditions worldwide, we see the mega rally in risk assets to continue. He sees the Nifty at 18,000 by December 2021.

Meanwhile, the RBI is widely expected to keep interest rates intact providing continuous liquidity in markets.

“The monetary policy committee (MPC) meets at the cusp of a visibly sticky inflation, nudging growth phase and a fluid pandemic situation world over. The central banker is mostly likely to maintain a status quo on rates being mindful of growth and wait for more data points on inflation front. There could be some steps towards normalisation of liquidity via increased tenor and/or quantum of VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) – something which bond markets seem to be anticipating," said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have invested ₹1505 crore into equities so far in August after a net inflow of ₹18393.92 crore in July. However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to sell Indian shares. This month FIIs were net sellers of equities worth $199.96 million following an outflow of $1705.74 in previous month.

