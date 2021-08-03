Nifty hits 16,000 for first time even as virus fear scare investors

“The monetary policy committee (MPC) meets at the cusp of a visibly sticky inflation, nudging growth phase and a fluid pandemic situation world over. The central banker is mostly likely to maintain a status quo on rates being mindful of growth and wait for more data points on inflation front. There could be some steps towards normalisation of liquidity via increased tenor and/or quantum of VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) – something which bond markets seem to be anticipating," said Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund.

