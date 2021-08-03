Nifty hits 16,000 in historic day for Indian stock markets: 10 updates

"Market today is trading at record high levels above 16k mark, it is a historic day for us. This surge in the market is backed up with strong performance from the industry leaders like HDFC from banking, TCS and Infosys from IT pack, big support is coming from FMCG giants like UBL, Britannia, Marico. Nifty Pharma is also supporting the current bullishness as big pharma counters like Sun Pharma, Lupin both are trading very strong today. From 15000 to 16000 levels Nifty Metals have been top contributor followed by IT," said Rahul Sharma, Co- Founder, Equity99.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}