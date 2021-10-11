Indian markets hit new highs today with Nifty hitting 18,000 for first time as gains in Reliance Industries and banking stocks were offset by weakness in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported September-quarter results. The Sensex was was up about 250 points near 60,312.

Reliance Industries rose 1% after the Mukesh Ambani-led company said it would buy Norwegian-headquartered solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for $771 million and an up to 40% stake in India's Sterling and Wilson Solar.

Nifty's IT index tumbled more than 4% with Tata Consultancy Services leading losses with a 6% drop. The IT major topped quarterly profit estimates but analysts said there were indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and U.S. stock futures inched higher on Monday as China's blue chip index rose 1%, while high oil prices kept inflation worries intact.

"If Nifty can sustain 17,950 on a closing basis, the Nifty should be headed to 18200 as the next pit stop. The updated support for the week is 17800. This makes for a good risk/reward ratio and hence dips or intraday corrections can be utilized to enter fresh long positions," says Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

The Indian rupee however fell 17 paise to 75.16 at day's low against the US dollar as rising crude prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.99 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹64.01 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.43 per cent to $83.57 per barrel.

