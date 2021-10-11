Nifty hits 18,000 for first time. What is driving the rally in Indian markets?

The Indian rupee however fell 17 paise to 75.16 at day's low against the US dollar as rising crude prices and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.99 against the US dollar. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹64.01 crore, as per exchange data.

