Nifty hits 18,000-mark for first time, Sensex at new high

Indian markets touched fresh life high on Monday as the Nifty hit 18000-mark for first time ever. However, even as the rally fizzled out markets ended in the positive for third consecutive session. The 50-share Nifty was up 50.75 points or 0.28% at 17,945.95. The Sensex was up 76.72 points or 0.13%, closing at 60,135.78.

According to Nilesh Shah, group president and MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company markets are driven by three factors namely fund flow from domestic and global investors, improving corporate profitability and widespread optimism around festival season. He believes markets have more leg to the rally.

In this year so far, Indian markets benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have rallied 26-28% accumulating market capitalisation of around ₹33.28 trillion. In contrast, global markets such as MSCI EM was down 3% and MSCI World has risen 13% underperforming India.

“The rally has been driven by strong liquidity, healthy corporate earnings & upbeat commentaries, falling covid-19 cases leading to opening up of economy. Also government policies like PLI schemes, relief for telecom, privatisation of Air India has been supporting markets," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Khemka added that given sharp rally in markets, valuations have turned expensive and demand consistent earnings delivery versus expectations. Rising energy and commodity prices, disruptions in global supply chains, US Fed taper talks and US government debt ceiling are some of the factors which can also led to higher global market volatility.

On Monday, markets in other Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher as stocks in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.96% higher while Nikkei in Japan was up 1.6%.

Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities India outperformed global markets in recent period as sustained recovery in key economic indicators and faster vaccination ramp-up with least possibility of third wave of covid-19 hitting in a bigger way bolstered investors’ confidence. “However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande, rise in US bond yield and elevated energy prices. In our view, India is at the beginning of capex revival phase and therefore corporate earnings recovery looks sustainable and premium valuations might sustain," he said.

Meanwhile, business resumption picks up, despite risks from power shortages said Nomura. The Nomura India Business Resumption index, which tracks high frequency indicators, rose to 105.1 for the week ending 10 October from 103.4 in the prior week. Nomura said that if power outages become more widespread, then industrial output could suffer in the near term, while higher energy costs may squeeze firms’ margins and add to consumer price inflation.

