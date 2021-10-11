Nifty hits 18,000-mark for first time, Sensex at new high

“The rally has been driven by strong liquidity, healthy corporate earnings & upbeat commentaries, falling covid-19 cases leading to opening up of economy. Also government policies like PLI schemes, relief for telecom, privatisation of Air India has been supporting markets," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Khemka added that given sharp rally in markets, valuations have turned expensive and demand consistent earnings delivery versus expectations. Rising energy and commodity prices, disruptions in global supply chains, US Fed taper talks and US government debt ceiling are some of the factors which can also led to higher global market volatility.