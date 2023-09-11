Nifty hits 20,000: NTPC to ONGC - Top 10 stocks that gained the most since last record high4 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices end in green for sixth consecutive day, with Nifty hitting a new record high. NTPC, Coal India, Adani Ports, Cipla among top gainers.
Stock Market Today: Despite weakness in the global market, domestic benchmark indices ended in the green for the sixth day in a row, each one gaining nearly 3%. The dollar, Treasury yields, and US stock futures all declined as speculation mounted that the US Federal Reserve will decide to leave interest rates unchanged at its September meeting. While the Sensex closed, major European markets such as the UK's FTSE, France's CAC, and Germany's DAX traded with large losses.
