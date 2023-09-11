Stock Market Today: Despite weakness in the global market , domestic benchmark indices ended in the green for the sixth day in a row, each one gaining nearly 3%. The dollar, Treasury yields, and US stock futures all declined as speculation mounted that the US Federal Reserve will decide to leave interest rates unchanged at its September meeting. While the Sensex closed, major European markets such as the UK's FTSE, France's CAC, and Germany's DAX traded with large losses.

During the last 15 minutes of today's session, Nifty touched its new record high of 20,008.15 level. Nifty's last all-time high was 19,991.85, which it hit on July 20, this year. Thus, it scaled a new record in 36 sessions.

Sensex closed 528.17 points, or 0.79 per cent, higher at 67,127.08 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 176.40 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 19,996.35.

Below are the 10 stocks that climbed the most between the last lifetime high level that the Nifty 50 index reached on July 20 at 19979.15 and today's lifetime high.

Also Read: Four reasons why Indian stock market skyrocketed today — explained

NTPC Ltd ranks among the top gainers in the list, with gains of 26.02% over these 36 sessions and market capitalisation value of ₹235,725.95 crore as on today. Recently, the company reported that its group installed capacity had touched 73,824 MW (73.8 GW).

The milestone was made in the context of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project's first 800 MW unit's completion of its trial operation on September 5, 2023, according to the filing.

The company achieved another milestone by signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a fully owned subsidiary of the company, and the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for the creation of a green hydrogen hub at the Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: NTPC's group installed capacity reaches 73824 MW

On July 29, NTPC announced its Q1FY24 numbers, where it sawa growth of 23% in consolidated net profit to ₹4,907 crore, up from ₹3,977.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the state-owned power producer in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹43,075.09 crore, just slightly less than ₹43,177.14 crore in the same period last year.

Coal India Ltd, which has a market cap of ₹141,588.68 crore, came in second on the list with gains of 21.41%. The coal mining company said that its annual coal production increased by 13.2% last month to 52.3 million tonne (MT) of coal. The major in the public sector generated 46.2 MT in August 2022. According to a statement from the company, Coal India has produced 281.5 MT of the mineral so far in the current fiscal year (FY24), an increase of 11% over the same period in the previous fiscal.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, with a market valuation of ₹190,621.46 crore, came in third on the list with gains of 20.48%. Despite the fact that the Adani Group of Stocks have been in the headlines for a number of challenges, Adani Ports has managed to move up the list to third position, supporting the benchmark index.

Adani Ports has a buy recommendation maintained by global brokerage firm CLSA with a target price of ₹878, representing an 8% potential increase from its BSE closing price of ₹809.60 on September 7. Adani Ports appears to be on course for a successful Q2FY24, according to the brokeragefirm, with trafficup 17% year over year on Aug. 23.

Also Read: Adani Ports gets a buy from CLSA as it expects strong Q2FY24 performance

Cipla Ltd, with gains of 18.06% and a market value of Rs. 100,693.96 crore, is ranked fourth. Cipla reported its Q1FY24 numbers in July, where itsconsolidated net profit increased by 45.1% to ₹995.7 crore from ₹696.4 crore in the same period the previous year.

The drug giant's revenue in Q1FY24 climbed 17.7% year over year to ₹6,328.9 crore from ₹5,375.2 crore, due to strong performance in South Africa, the US, and India. As a result of strong momentum in differentiated portfolios, the company's US business posted the highest ever sales of $ 222 million, representing a rise of 43% YoY.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), which gained in the range from 9% to 16%, were among the top 10 gainers list.d

Company Name NSE Price as on July 20,2023 (Rs) NSE Price as on September 11,2023 (Rs) % change Market cap as on September 11, 2023 ( ₹ in crore) NTPC 192.90 243.10 26.02% 235,725.95 Coal India 229.75 278.95 21.41% 171,909.30 Adani Ports 732.45 882.45 20.48% 190,621.46 Cipla 1056.55 1247.35 18.06% 100,693.96 Larsen & Toubro 2489.70 2894.20 16.25% 406,800.87 Tata Steel 116.95 131.15 12.14% 160,285.40 HCL Technologies 1155.80 1281.55 10.88% 347,769.75 LTIMindtree 4985.05 5508.65 10.50% 162,998.96 Hindalco Industries Ltd 441.55 484.85 9.81% 108,956.30 ONGC 167.20 183.40 9.69% 230,722.32 Source: Capitaline

COAL INDIA More Information

Also Read: Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty rise almost 3% in six days; investors' wealth swell by over ₹11 lakh crore