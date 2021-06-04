The markets ended marginally lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India expectedly kept key interest rates unchanged and announced liquidity measures to pump the sagging economy. However, even as the central bank maintained its accommodative stance, slowing economic growth and increasing inflationary pressures added to concerns among investors. The Nifty hit fresh record high at 15,733.60 during the day but ended lower.

The 50-share index was down 20.10 points or 0.13% at 15,670.25. The The BSE Sensex lost 132.38 points or 0.25% ending at 52,100.05.

“A moderate increase in inflation forecast by the RBI in its policy meeting outcome today led G-sec yields increasing by 3 basis points (bps), which resulted in profit booking in banks. Increase in inflation target could be a near term overhang, but it remains under RBI’s reference range," said Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities said.

Factoring the impact of second-wave, the RBI revised the growth forecast downwards to 9.5% from 10.5%, whilst the inflation forecast was increased by 20-30 bps at 5.1% for FY2022. RBI acknowledged that there was downside risk to growth from spread of covid in rural areas as well pressure on core inflation on back of increasing crude and other commodity prices.

“The markets sold off a bit, post policy, as the participants thought that the enhanced amount of GSAP 2.0 was not enough to support markets, as inflation continues to rise and additional borrowing of Rs.1.58 lakh on account of GST compensation will likely continue to pressure markets. Devolvement in last few auctions has further added to overhang in the markets in past few weeks. Near term markets will likely to trade in a narrow range on RBI support via open market operations / GSAP programmme. Global cues relating to commodities, rates and any change in policy stance of major central banks will likely drive sentiment as well said", Avnish Jain Head of Fixed Income, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.

As growth remains the policy priority for the RBI but more support from fiscal authorities is needed in order to ensure a faster recovery, according to Kapil Gupta, chief economist, Edelweiss Financial Services. “While the fiscal deficit did expand meaningfully in FY21, it is expected to consolidate sharply in FY22. This may perhaps be premature considering the second wave and its relatively large impact on the informal sector (for which fiscal policy is more effective)," he said.

Most experts believe that the RBI has limited headroom to tinker interest rates going forward, mostly likey to be beneficial for rate sensitive sectors in stock markets.

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist, Yes Bank said, “Given the current evolution of the growth-inflation dynamics, there was absolutely no scope for the RBI to change its policy rates.…We think that over the current fiscal, the RBI will not have any leeway to change its interest rates to provide support to the economy. Instead, it will do whatever necessary to push credit and liquidity to the stressed areas of the economy so as to prevent erosion of the supply chains in the economy."

