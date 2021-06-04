Nifty hits fresh high but ends lower on growth and inflation worries

“The markets sold off a bit, post policy, as the participants thought that the enhanced amount of GSAP 2.0 was not enough to support markets, as inflation continues to rise and additional borrowing of Rs.1.58 lakh on account of GST compensation will likely continue to pressure markets. Devolvement in last few auctions has further added to overhang in the markets in past few weeks. Near term markets will likely to trade in a narrow range on RBI support via open market operations / GSAP programmme. Global cues relating to commodities, rates and any change in policy stance of major central banks will likely drive sentiment as well said", Avnish Jain Head of Fixed Income, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.