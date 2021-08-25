Nifty hits life high on investors’ bullish stance

According to S Hariharan, head-sales trading, Emkay Global Financial Services as with the last few weeks, markets breadth has continued to be subdued with large-caps meaningfully outperforming mid & small-caps. “While Retail segment long positioning has been coming down, FII net long positioning in single stock futures has gone up to nearly eight month highs. Narrow market breadth has tended in past instances to lead to pull-backs – however, extremely accommodative monetary conditions in India as well as globally, have provided conditions of extremely shallow corrections," he said.