Nifty hits new intra-day high, IndusInd Bank surges 5%. What analysts say

"Vaccine announcements have added to the risk-on mood in markets as investors looked forward to the end of the pandemic. The US dollar dropped to low levels last seen in 2018 as fast-tracked plans to roll out a coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. supported the market mood for risk assets. The dollar has fallen more than 11% from its record high in March. This helps prices of commodities and emerging equities. Nifty seems to be inching towards the 13200-13300 mark over the next few sessions as the street continues to get excited by vaccine news. Repeated intraday recovery from the lows comforts the traders and investors."