Nifty hits record high again, markets rally may continue on firm GDP data

“The markets were awaiting India’s GDP and fiscal deficit number which has come in better than expectation. The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}