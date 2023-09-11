Market Wrap: Nifty tops 20,000, closes near all-time high; investors richer by over ₹3 lakh crore in a day5 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty hit its fresh record high of 20,008.15 in intraday trade on Monday. Nifty's last all-time high was 19,991.85 which it hit on July 20 this year. Thus, it scaled a fresh peak in 36 sessions.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended with significant gains on Monday, with the Nifty hitting a fresh record high during the session and the Sensex reclaiming the 67,000 mark on all-round buying.
