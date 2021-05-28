Nifty hits record high driven by positive investor sentiment

Meanwhile, the update on monsoon has also boosted investor sentiment. The crucial southwest monsoon has advanced in more parts of southwest and east central Bay of Bengal and conditions are favourable for its onset over Kerala around 31 May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. A normal monsoon will boost farm sentiment. However, global food prices are the most critical determinant of rural incomes and hence it remains key monitorable going ahead, according to analysts.

