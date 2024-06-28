Nifty hits record high for 25th time in 2024! Will the bull run continue?
Indian equity benchmarks hit new milestones with Nifty reaching 24,124 and Sensex hitting 79,546. Market participants remain bullish with strong fund flows driving the rally.
Bull runs galore! Indian equity benchmarks continued their bullish streak for the fifth consecutive day, reaching new milestones on June 28. This is the 25th time the benchmark Nifty has hit a record high this calendar year. So far in 2024, the benchmark has already given over 10 percent returns.
