Nifty closes above 20K for first time

Nifty closes above 20K for first time3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM IST
While Nifty ended the day at the record closing high of 20070, Sensex, with gains of 0.38%, closed at 67466.99 and is inching close to its all-time high of 67619.17 seen in July.
NEW DELHI : After a weak start, the markets rebounded well on Wednesday, with Nifty gaining 0.38% and closing above the 20000-mark for the first time, supported by softer inflation data and strong production numbers despite weak global cues.
