Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Nifty holds at 17,000 amid volatility

NEW DELHI : Indian markets were volatile again on Thursday after a day’s respite on Wednesday. Weak macroeconomic data with retail inflation climbing to a five-month high and industrial activity contracting for first time in 18 months were bound to be dampeners.The producer price index in the US increasing 0.4% for the month, higher than the expectation of 0.2%, was also not encouraging. The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting in September also highlighted its continued focus on containing inflation.

The Nifty opened marginally weak and slipped below the 17,000 mark by noon on Thursday. However, it closed at 17,014.35 down 0.64%. The Sensex also closed down 0.68%

Volatility is likely to continue, according to experts.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“Retail inflation persisting above the desired levels has been a major cause of concern for the Indian economy. This, coupled with declining industrial production in August may not be taken well by the market because the economy is expected remain resilient. Against this backdrop, the impending US inflation figures, which are forecast to stay high, may cause volatility in the global market" said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. A weakening rupee and a spike in crude prices led by production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries remain key risks. Inflation numbers remain above acceptable limits of central banks, which can lead to continued rate hikes in the near term. BofA Securities have cut the Nifty target to 17,500 from 18,500 on weakening macros. In the near term, higher crude prices, slowing global growth, and a depreciating currency could create a downward spiral of macro risks, leading to a ballooning of the current account deficit, it said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout