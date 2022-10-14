Nifty holds at 17,000 amid volatility1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 12:03 AM IST
A weakening rupee and a spike in prices of crude led by production cuts implemented by OPEC remain key risks
NEW DELHI : Indian markets were volatile again on Thursday after a day’s respite on Wednesday. Weak macroeconomic data with retail inflation climbing to a five-month high and industrial activity contracting for first time in 18 months were bound to be dampeners.The producer price index in the US increasing 0.4% for the month, higher than the expectation of 0.2%, was also not encouraging. The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting in September also highlighted its continued focus on containing inflation.