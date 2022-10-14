Nifty holds at 17,000 amid volatility

“Retail inflation persisting above the desired levels has been a major cause of concern for the Indian economy. This, coupled with declining industrial production in August may not be taken well by the market because the economy is expected remain resilient. Against this backdrop, the impending US inflation figures, which are forecast to stay high, may cause volatility in the global market" said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. A weakening rupee and a spike in crude prices led by production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries remain key risks. Inflation numbers remain above acceptable limits of central banks, which can lead to continued rate hikes in the near term. BofA Securities have cut the Nifty target to 17,500 from 18,500 on weakening macros. In the near term, higher crude prices, slowing global growth, and a depreciating currency could create a downward spiral of macro risks, leading to a ballooning of the current account deficit, it said.