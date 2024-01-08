Markets
Chart Beat: Nifty holds its ground in the first week of 2024
Summary
- Realty and utilities were the biggest outperformers, while metals and information technology led the underperformers.
After closing 2023 on a high, the Indian equity market saw a slow start to 2024. In the week that ended 5 January, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.1% week-on-week in local-currency terms.
