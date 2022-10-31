Nifty hovers near 18,000 mark on positive global cues

Nifty hovers near 18,000 mark on positive global cues1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
- Some technical analysts are talking of Nifty hitting 19000, thanks to FPIs’ recent cash buying and squaring off of bearish index futures
Benchmark equity index Nifty, which rose 0.7% at open on cues from Asian indices was just shy of the 18000 mark in the first hour of trading on Monday.
Indian shares have been rising for two consecutive weeks lifted by IT and automobile stocks and tracking Asian equities such as Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and Kospi.
The bellwether Nifty hit a high of 17972.15 within an hour of opening and all eyes are now on the key level to see if the index can sustain above that level .
“Some technical analysts are talking of Nifty hitting 19000, thanks to FPIs’ recent cash buying and squaring off of bearish index futures’ (Nifty and Bank Nifty) positions , but we will play by the ear and see what happens post the US FOMC meeting outcome on November 2," said UR Bhat, director , Alphaniti Fintech.
The Nifty hit a record high of 18604 on October 19 last year , and fell thereafter to a 52-week low of 15183 on June 17, 2022 spooked by aggressive US Fed rate hikes and the Ukraine war, which drove crude to decadal highs close to $140 a barrel in March.
However, from its lows, the index has bounced sharply to hover over the 18000 mark, just 3% below its record high.
The market’s rise has been backed by sound DII and retail flows, with FPIs largely being sellers, though the pace of sales has fallen sharply this month.
FPIs sold ₹1586 crore worth of shares in October, down from ₹7624 crore the previous month. Total sales in the fiscal year to date stood at ₹603.6 bn against ₹1.4 trillion in FY22 .