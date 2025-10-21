Nifty hovers over record high as FPIs reverse negative bets
Improved earnings, especially in large cap names, and the government's fiscal push are expected to trigger FPI short covering and spur fresh buying, setting the stage for Nifty to reclaim record highs in short term.
Early bird large-cap beats for Q2FY26 and short covering in derivatives, coupled with fresh cash buying by foreign investors recently, have set the stage for the benchmark Nifty to test its record high of last September within the next few weeks, according to analysts. They added that a trade deal between the US and India could help sustain the momentum.