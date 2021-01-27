Nifty in danger of falling below 14,000 levels: Manish Hathiramani

Indian markets fell sharply today, extending losses to the fourth day. The Sensex was down over 400 points at 47,927 while Nifty fell 0.8% to 14,125. Among the Sensex stocks, RIL, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC, HUL, and Sun Pharma were down between 1.5% and 2%. Investors are also eyeing a slew of corporate results due later in the day, including private sector lender Axis Bank and consumer giant Hindustan Unilever.

"14250 was a medium term support for the index which was pierced on Monday. This makes the Nifty vulnerable and we can go down to 13950 as a possible target. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall further to 13600. On the upside, the resistance is at 14550-14600 and until we do not close above that zone, we will continue to remain in the grip of the bears," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the recent selloff to pre-budget nervousness among investors.

"We had two consecutive days of FII selling in the market. It appears that the market is a bit apprehensive of some budget tax proposals which may not be market-friendly. We don't know. So it makes sense to wait for the budget and then take a call on investment strategy. L&T's results, particularly the order book, bodes well not only for the company but also for the economy," he said.

L&T shares were down about 1% today.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund's growth projections for India in its latest World Economic Outlook Update released on Tuesday reflected a strong rebound in the economy, which is estimated to have contracted by eight per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"IMF revising global GDP growth upwards to 5.5% and India's growth to 11.5% in 2021 is good news. The sharp turnaround in growth will ensure that the current trend of impressive corporate results will sustain," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In a note, HDFC Securities said: "Pre Budget nervousness has resulted in some unloading. Locking up of large sums in the recent IPOs have also led to this sell-off."

