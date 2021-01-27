Nifty in danger of falling below 14,000 levels: Manish Hathiramani

"14250 was a medium term support for the index which was pierced on Monday. This makes the Nifty vulnerable and we can go down to 13950 as a possible target. If we are unable to hold that level, we could fall further to 13600. On the upside, the resistance is at 14550-14600 and until we do not close above that zone, we will continue to remain in the grip of the bears," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}