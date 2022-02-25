Nifty index rejig: Apollo Hospitals to replace Indian Oil

“Nifty Indices Rebalance has come in line with Edelweiss predictions. In Nifty 50- Apollo Hospital will see inflow of $143 billion while Indian Oil will be removed and it will see outflow of $91 million. Within Nifty Bank, Bank of Baroda will gain $53 million while RBL Bank will see outflow of $23 million. The Rejig will take place on March 31," Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research said in a note.