Nifty rejig: Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank included. Which stocks likely to see higher inflows?
- The Nifty rejig will take place on March 29, 2023 and will be effective from March 31, 2023
The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review and the changes shall become effective from March 31, 2023 (close of March 29, 2023).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×