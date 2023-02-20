The official announcement by Nifty Indices has exactly been in line with Nuvama Research's expectations of a status quo for Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and Nifty IT Index. The changes in Nifty Next 50 is also in inline with the brokerage house's expectations. The Rejig will take place on March 29, 2023 and will be effective from March 31, 2023.

