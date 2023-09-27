Nifty indices rejig: HDFC Bank, Power Grid, PNB among stocks to see top inflows; check full list here1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Semi-annual rejig of Nifty indices to result in significant inflows for HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp, Shriram Finance, and Trent. Outflows expected for NTPC, Page Industries, and HDFC AMC.
The semi-annual rejig of Nifty indices will result in significant inflows in some stocks including HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp of India, Shriram Finance and Trent while some others such as NTPC, Page Industries and HDFC Asset Management Company will be among those that will see an outflow of funds, said Abhilash Pagaria, the head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
