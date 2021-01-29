Nifty 'interestingly poised with chances of break out' on Budget day: Analyst

Indian stock markets were volatile today ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1. The Sensex was down 31 points at 46,842 after having hit a high of 47,423 in early trade. In the previous sessions, Indian markets had sold off sharply with Sensex losing about 3000 points in five days. But some analysts are hopeful that the selling pressure could ease from here on.

"The market is interestingly poised with possibilities of break out on 1st February in response to Budget proposals. It is possible that the Budget may propose some one-time taxes to finance the huge expenditure to be incurred on vaccination and relief to the segments impacted by the pandemic," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"It is possible that the market may take this in its stride, given the positive of abundant liquidity and Fed's assurance of continuation of the accommodative monetary policy. The flow of excellent corporate results in Q3 will provide fundamental support to markets. However, if the Budget proposals are distinctly market-unfriendly ( a low probability outcome), there is a probability of a sharp correction," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil plans to boost economic growth at the world's second most populous country when she presents the budget next week.

HDFC Securities in a note said: "Pre-budget buildup on a small scale may begin from Friday. 13713-13927 could be the band of support / resistance for the near term."

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "The markets have seen a brief bounce from the 13700 level which acted as a good support yesterday. We need to keep above this and thereafter get past 14500 in order to resume the uptrend. If we fall below 13700, we can slide to see lower levels; for starters 13600 and thereafter 13200."

Among the Sensex stocks, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, and TCS were down between 1.5% and 3%.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,712.51 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via