Nifty 'interestingly poised with chances of break out' on Budget day: Analyst

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "The markets have seen a brief bounce from the 13700 level which acted as a good support yesterday. We need to keep above this and thereafter get past 14500 in order to resume the uptrend. If we fall below 13700, we can slide to see lower levels; for starters 13600 and thereafter 13200."