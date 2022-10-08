Nifty is seen to touch 20,936; which stocks to buy and sell?

Indian markets are currently witnessing volatility shocks due to global headwinds. Nifty 50 is currently a little over the 17,300 mark. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expects the current situation in domestic equities to be temporary and has set a huge target on the Nifty 50. The NSE-backed benchmark is seen to touch 20,936 by September 2023 as a base case, however, the 50-scrip index also has the potential to hit a whopping 22,918 as a bull case scenario. A host of factors will play a key role in the performance of the Nifty 50 going forward, one of the major positives may be the festival season. Global macro condition is most likely to be on a roller coaster ride in the coming two quarters unless the Russia-Ukraine war ends anytime soon.

