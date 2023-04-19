Nifty IT crashes over 1% ahead of HCL Tech Q4 numbers, all stocks in red

IT stocks continued their bearish trend ahead of major Q4 results. This time it would be HCL Tech's earnings to stir the sentiment. On the Nifty IT index, all stocks are in red. Coforge, LTI Mindtree, HCL Tech, and Infosys are among the top underperformers. Heavyweight TCS has also shed nearly a percent.

At the time of writing, the Nifty IT index traded at 26,867.40 down by 299.55 points or 1.10%. The index has touched an intraday low of 26,818.60.

Coforge took lead in the top bears' basket with a downside of 2.3% followed by LTIM stock plunging 2.10%. HCL Tech and Infosys slipped by 1.7% and 1.5%.

Stocks like Wipro, L&T Technology Services, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, and TCS slumped between 0.6% to 1%. Persistent Systems was marginally down.

HCL Tech's peers TCS and Infosys have announced their Q4 prints and both the tech giants have missed street estimates, raising concerns about near-term challenges.

Manish Chowdhury Head of Research Stoxbox said, "Following disappointing fourth-quarter results from TCS and Infosys last week, we expect the trend to continue when HCL Technologies reports its numbers on Thursday."

Chowdhury added, "We expect a low single-digit sequential decline in revenue in CC terms along with some deterioration in margins in a seasonally weak quarter."

Stoxbox expert believes that the poor commentary from IT heavyweights last week has definitely raised the risk of macro headwinds impacting the demand outlook and pricing scenario in the IT sector which should also be visible in a tepid and a more wider FY24 revenue and margin guidance from HCL Tech.

He added, "Apart from the known template that is currently playing out, we would also look out for signs of management’s expectations of a demand revival/stability in the year ahead."

On April 20, HCL Tech will announce Q4 and overall FY23 earnings. Along with this, the company's board will also consider and recommend interim dividends for the financial year 2023-24. The company set April 28 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit.

Read HCL Tech Q4 preview here!

In its preview report for HCL Tech, Axis Securities said, "We expect revenue to grow at 1.3% QoQ on the backdrop of delayed decision-making." It added that the company's margins are likely to expand, aided by slowing supply-side constraints and favourable currency mix. BFSI impact after the banking crisis, and vertical commentary going ahead are key monitorable.

Key factors to watch out for in HCL Tech Q4 are -- a) Deal TCV/deal pipeline, b) Pricing scenario, and c) Outlook on growth, operating margins, and P&P business.

The brokerage expects HCL Tech's Q4 revenue at ₹26,553 crore up 17.5% YoY but sequentially down by 0.6%. EBITDA factored at ₹4,928 crore up by 21.1% YoY but lower by 5.7% QoQ. EBITDA margin is expected to contract in Q4 and to come to around 18.6%. PAT is estimated at ₹3,830 crore in Q4 up by 6.3% YoY, however, declining by 6.5%.

