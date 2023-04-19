Nifty IT crashes over 1% ahead of HCL Tech Q4 numbers, all stocks in red

Nifty IT crashes over 1% ahead of HCL Tech Q4 numbers, all stocks in red3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
- Stoxbox believes the poor commentary from IT heavyweights last week has definitely raised the risk of macro headwinds impacting the demand outlook and pricing scenario in the IT sector which should also be visible in a tepid and a more wider FY24 revenue and margin guidance from HCL Tech.
IT stocks continued their bearish trend ahead of major Q4 results. This time it would be HCL Tech's earnings to stir the sentiment. On the Nifty IT index, all stocks are in red. Coforge, LTI Mindtree, HCL Tech, and Infosys are among the top underperformers. Heavyweight TCS has also shed nearly a percent.
