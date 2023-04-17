IT indexes were in a bloodbath on Monday after Infosys' Q4 earnings came in lower than estimates. Infosys' fourth quarterly prints are even more shocker than the TCS, and experts believe a weak performance in the US market of other techies in the coming days won't be a surprising factor. The banking turmoil in the US regional banks and European ones too has sparked greater caution and experts believe the impact to continue to June 2023 quarter as well. The Nifty IT index has hit a fresh 1-year low, with all stocks in the red. Infosys emerged as the top loser, while peers TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro have also witnessed a significant drop in share prices.

