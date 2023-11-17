Nifty IT up 5% in November; why are IT stocks rising? Should you bet on the sector?
Nifty IT index outperforms the Nifty 50 this year. IT stocks gain on hopes of US Fed rate hike pause and strong earnings.
After clocking solid gains in the last two sessions, the Nifty IT index traded with mild gains on Friday, November 17, with some of the heavyweights such as Infosys and Tech Mahindra trading lower.
