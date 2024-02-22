Nifty IT index breaks 3-day losing streak, climbs nearly 2%
Among individual stocks, HCL Tech stood as the top gainer with a rally of 3.1%, followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, MphasiS, Infosys, L&T Technology Services, LTIMindtree, Coforge, and Persistent Systems, all closing higher by 0.5% to 2.4%.
Indian stocks experienced a strong rally today, driven by positive global cues and gains in other Asian and European markets. Despite a negative start, bulls took charge during mid-session, pushing the Nifty 50 to a new record high of 22,252 points by the end of the trading day.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started