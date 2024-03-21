Nifty IT index breaks 4-day losing streak, climbs 1.50% as Fed maintains rate cut forecast
Indian IT companies, which have a significant reliance on US markets, opened with gains, with the Nifty IT index breaking a four-day losing streak in today's session, rising by 1.53% to touch an intraday high of 36,296 points.
Indian IT stocks started Thursday's trading session with strength, buoyed by positive signals from global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady in March for the fifth straight meeting, at its two-day March policy meeting, which concluded Wednesday. The Fed's "dot plot" showed that policymakers retained their projection of three rate hikes by the end of 2024.
