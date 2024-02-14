Nifty IT index dips over 2% as hot US inflation data raises concerns over rate cuts
Indian IT stocks faced a downturn in today's trading session due to higher-than-anticipated US consumer inflation data released yesterday, raising concerns about the Federal Reserve's ability to implement multiple rate cuts this year.
Indian IT stocks faced a downturn in today's trading session due to higher-than-anticipated US consumer inflation data released yesterday, raising concerns about the Federal Reserve's ability to implement multiple rate cuts this year, which had been a crucial aspect of the bullish sentiment in the equity market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started