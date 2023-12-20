Nifty IT index gains 1.6% despite Accenture's cautious outlook; what's driving the rally?
All 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index are currently trading in the green, with Persistent Systems leading the way with a remarkable rally of 2.3%.
Breaking a two-day losing streak, the Nifty IT index staged a strong rebound in today's trading session, surging by 1.6%. Notably, this recovery comes despite cautious projections from IT services provider Accenture, which anticipates lower revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started