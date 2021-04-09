Nifty IT Index gains most in 10 years, outpacing benchmark

“We expect deal win total contract value (TCV) numbers to be strong in Q4 on the back of steady deal closures. Deal wins were healthy across companies and were largely driven by digital deals, core transformation deals and vendor consolidation opportunities. Although the absence of mega deals would lead to lower deal wins sequentially in companies like Infosys and Wipro. The ramp-up of large deals is progressing on expected lines and deal closures are also returning to a normal level as clients become comfortable with virtual mode discussions and negotiations. The deal pipeline remains strong and broad-based," said Emkay Global in a note on 5 April.

