Nifty IT index on cusp of breakout. Experts give buy tag to these 5 stocks. Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty have climbed new peak in intraday trade session on Friday
Nifty IT index is oscillating around 30,000 levels and Dalal Street is eagerly waiting for breakout in the index, which is expected around 30,500 levels, as per market expert. In the current market rally, where mainly large-cap index has been supporting to key benchmark indices climbing to record highs, breakout in the IT index may lead to buying interest among market bulls in mid-cap and small-cap IT stocks.