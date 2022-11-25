Nifty IT index on cusp of breakout. Experts give buy tag to these 5 stocks

Echoing with Ravi Singhal's views, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "In current market rally, most of the buying is being done by FIIs that has fueled key benchmark indices. However, retail investors who mainly invest in small-cap and large-cap stocks, they are still expected to get benefit of this rally and once Nifty IT index gives breakout on closing basis, one can expect strong upside movement in stocks belonging to broader markets. So, this is time for positional investors to buy or accumulate small-cap and mid-cap IT stocks and hold for short to medium term.