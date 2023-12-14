Nifty IT index reaches all-time high on US Fed rate cuts signal, Mphasis top gainer
The Nifty IT index began today's trade with a gap up at 33,451 points as compared to the previous closing price of 33,066, and the index strengthened further to reach a new record high of 34,100 points by gaining 3.12%.
The Nifty IT index reached a record high in today's session, responding to positive cues from the US Federal Reserve. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep its key interest rate steady at 5.25–5.5% on Wednesday, aligning with expectations. However, the noteworthy shift came in the form of a more dovish outlook, indicating potential 75 basis point cuts in 2024, as opposed to previous projections.
