Nifty IT index slips 2.90% to hit a 9-week low; TCS shares drop by 4.3%
The Nifty IT index plummeted by 2.90% to 35,808 points during the session, marking a significant decline to reach a 9-week low. This fall pushed the index to correct 7.13% from its 2024 high of 38559 points.
Indian IT stocks experienced a downturn in today's session, with all 10 constituents of the Nifty IT index concluding the day in negative territory, recording losses ranging from 1.5% to 4%.
